Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.14 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and approximately $43.64 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00004092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00014986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001357 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,101.55 or 1.00050585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009223 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00168264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,064,564 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,050,932.095286 with 3,467,241,075.0318003 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.1009595 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $42,480,341.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

