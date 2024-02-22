Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TD opened at $59.46 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,207,000 after purchasing an additional 395,289 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 624,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.