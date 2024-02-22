Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $234.85

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $234.85 and last traded at $234.56, with a volume of 26234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $317.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,423,000 after purchasing an additional 742,409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 113.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after buying an additional 131,240 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

