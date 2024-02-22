TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 1,310,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,887. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 88.22 and a quick ratio of 88.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

