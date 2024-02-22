TransAlta (TAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE:TAC opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.88. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAC shares. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.