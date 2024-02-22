Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 300165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

