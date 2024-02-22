Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 52-Week High at $220.09

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $220.09 and last traded at $219.81, with a volume of 226795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

