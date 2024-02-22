TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,283 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE TNET opened at $123.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.86. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $130.72.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

