Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Tronox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tronox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 507.6% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 72,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60,274 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,229,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 960,782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tronox by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 141,886 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.