True Wealth Design LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,197,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

