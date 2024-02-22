True Wealth Design LLC Sells 211 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.79. 512,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,492,158. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The company has a market capitalization of $523.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

