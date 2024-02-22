True Wealth Design LLC Sells 78 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $158.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $160.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

