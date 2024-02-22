TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $492.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.53 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. TrueBlue updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

TrueBlue Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 422,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,413. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.