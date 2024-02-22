Truist Financial Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $85.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.40.

Etsy stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,657,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $133.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

