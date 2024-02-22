Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.64. 9,309,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,953,457. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

