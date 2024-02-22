Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Udemy has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 4.1, suggesting that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Udemy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -14.72% -27.76% -12.81% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Udemy and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Udemy and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 6 0 2.67 Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Udemy currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Udemy and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $728.94 million 2.24 -$107.29 million ($0.72) -14.79 Jianzhi Education Technology Group $73.32 million 1.71 -$28.88 million N/A N/A

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

Summary

Udemy beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

