Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) & Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 4.1, suggesting that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udemy has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Udemy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group $73.32 million 1.71 -$28.88 million N/A N/A Udemy $728.94 million 2.24 -$107.29 million ($0.72) -14.79

Analyst Ratings

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Udemy.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Udemy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Udemy 0 3 6 0 2.67

Udemy has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Udemy -14.72% -27.76% -12.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Udemy beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

