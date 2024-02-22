UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.94.

UDR Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UDR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in UDR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 572,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in UDR by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 230,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

