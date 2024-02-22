Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Cap of $65.44 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Ultra has a market cap of $65.44 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,645.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.05 or 0.00507401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00146754 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00025681 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001740 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17345381 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,248,717.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

