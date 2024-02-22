UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,440,485 shares of company stock worth $95,934,651 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.4 %

DKNG opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

