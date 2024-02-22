United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $644.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $597.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $673.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.