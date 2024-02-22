United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 71.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $46.17 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

