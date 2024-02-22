US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE USFD opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. US Foods has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $50.94.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

