UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 4.3 %

UTSI opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

