V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 9,642 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 431.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 295.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $61,088,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VFC opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

