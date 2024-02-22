V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 6,528 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 459.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,736,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 175.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,183 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.28 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

