V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 986.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rollins by 61.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,557,000 after buying an additional 833,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ROL opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

