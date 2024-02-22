V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $224,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 401.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

