V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Profile



D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

