V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 430 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,790,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $7,409,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $549.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $542.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

