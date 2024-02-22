V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 268.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 48.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $131.05 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

