VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

