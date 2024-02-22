Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.19

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.19 and last traded at $176.97, with a volume of 80841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

