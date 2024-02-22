Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.41. The company had a trading volume of 234,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,830. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.56.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.