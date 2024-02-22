Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.15

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.15 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 195122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

