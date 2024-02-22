Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $229.99

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $229.99 and last traded at $229.98, with a volume of 6880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.79.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.09.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

