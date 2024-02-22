Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,289. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $80.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.