Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $113.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.