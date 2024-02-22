Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $172,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.27. 94,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,604. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

