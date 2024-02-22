Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $65.55 million and $6.50 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,431.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00134809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.15 or 0.00507758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00238694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00147071 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

