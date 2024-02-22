Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 56.6% in the third quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,621,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,446,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,139 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 52,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.4% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 183,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,002,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,326,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

