Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.26 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT traded up $3.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.44. 6,459,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,894,849. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $65.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $41,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $40,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,928 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

