Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Vimeo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vimeo Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $616.84 million, a P/E ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vimeo by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $7,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vimeo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vimeo by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,636 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vimeo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

