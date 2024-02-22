Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Declares None Dividend of $0.56

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09.

Viper Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years. Viper Energy has a payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Viper Energy to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $37.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy by 1,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after buying an additional 6,277,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viper Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,086,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,127,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,239,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Viper Energy by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,684,000 after buying an additional 410,198 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

