Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,117 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,574,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $84.42 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.