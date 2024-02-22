Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.