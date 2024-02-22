Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 2,001 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ameren were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

