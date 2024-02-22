Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 3,476 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,149,000 after buying an additional 145,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

