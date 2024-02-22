Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.06 Million Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4,635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,662,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 336,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,627,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 251,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,107,000.

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

