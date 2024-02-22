Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.27% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,034 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 59,710 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 337,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 304,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.